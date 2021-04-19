Barrett (Photo: Robby Klein)

Congratulations to WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE/WAR'S GABBY BARRETT, who earned then #1 spot on the MEDIABASE Country singles chart this week with her hit, "The Good Ones." It's her second consecutive #1 following "I Hope," which topped the Country chart almost exactly one year ago, and went on to top the MEDIABASE Hot AC and BDS Adult Top 40 charts (in a duet version with CHARLIE PUTH) last OCTOBER.

Kudos to WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE (WMN) SVP/Radio & Streaming KRISTEN WILLIAMS, VP/Radio & Streaming TOM MARTENS and VP/Radio & Streaming, Marketing CHAD SCHULTZ, WAR Dir./National Radio & Streaming MICHAEL CHASE, WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE Dir./National Radio & Streaming JAMES MARSH; and WAR Mgrs./Regional Radio & Streaming HEATHER PROPPER, KIMMIE TROSDAHL and JENNA JOHNSON.

« see more Net News