MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO's MPR NEWS has named NBC OWNED TELEVISION STATIONS Mgr./Social Media Strategy SARAH GLOVER as Managing Editor. GLOVER, a two-term President of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BLACK JOURNALISTS (2015-19), is a former staff photographer at the PHILADELPHIA INQUIRER and PHILADELPHIA DAILY NEWS, leading the video team on the PULITZER PRIZE-winning series “Tainted Justice.” She is currently serving as a 2021 NIEMAN Visiting Fellow at HARVARD UNIVERSITY and is pursuing an MBA from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.

“I grew up in a household where public media was ever present and it influenced the person I am today,” said GLOVER. “I’m fortunate that I can help shape the news products that will speak to the next generation of MPR listeners and digital audiences. I look forward to working with MPR’s talented journalists to build bridges and cover the state of MINNESOTA with authenticity and zeal.”

"As communities across AMERICA strive for equity, so does the news industry,” added GLOVER. “My goal is to build upon the diversity work at MPR and develop an anti-racist and inclusive newsroom that’s a model for the nation. Storytelling is truth-telling, and the role of journalism is vital.”

MPR president DUCHESNE DREW said, “SARAH is an incredibly accomplished journalist and, as an advocate for meaningful change in the media industry, she brings a strong leadership and strategic skillset. We’re extremely fortunate to welcome her level of talent to our newsroom. Thorough and inclusive journalism is necessary, especially in a divisive time like the one our state faces now. SARAH will take our newsroom to the next level in serving all of MINNESOTA’s communities.”

