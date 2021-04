The Creamers (Photo: Sarah Faith)

Congratulations to NASHVILLE-based streaming platform RADIO SOBRO co-founder KYLE CREAMER and his wife, TIFFANIE WINKLER, who got married on SATURDAY (4/17) in PEGRAM, TN. The couple had an outdoor wedding ceremony at THE BARN at RIVERWOOD. They were married under the sign that CREAMER had made to surprise WINKLER that read, "#JustAddCreamer."

The pair got engaged last AUGUST.

