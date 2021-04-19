Jewell

After a 48-year radio career, CHUCK JEWELL is retiring as GM of SALEM MEDIA GROUP's HOUSTON stations (Religion KKHT (100.7 THE WORD) and News-Talk KNTH-A-K277DE (1070 & 103.3 THE ANSWER)), effective APRIL 30th. TOWNSQUARE MEDIA/LAKE CHARLES, LA Market Pres. DARREN RYDER is taking over as GM of the SALEM HOUSTON cluster; RYDER serves as GM for SALEM's ORLANDO cluster in 2006-08.

JEWELL, the former longtime GM at WHO-A and KLYF/DES MOINES who joined SALEM in SEPTEMBER 2004, said, “The 16 ½ years with SALEM have been the most fulfilling of my career.”

SALEM SVP LINNAE YOUNG said, “We are delighted to have DARREN re-join SALEM. DARREN is an innovative leader, who has developed sales and marketing strategies resulting in impressive growth for his clients and his teams. He has worked on local, regional, and national levels in both audio and digital.”

