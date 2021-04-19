-
The Home Depot Tops Media Monitors Top 10 National Radio Advertisers Chart For April 12-18
THE HOME DEPOT climbed from 6th place to claim the top spot on MEDIA MONITORS' top 10 national radio advertiser chart for APRIL 12-18, displacing PSAs for the NATIONAL HIGHWAY TRAFFIC SAFETY ADMINISTRATION, which made a brief appearance in the top 10 by topping the previous week's list. iHEARTMEDIA promos again claimed three spots, one for iHEARTRADIO and two for podcasts.
The top 10:
- THE HOME DEPOT (#6 last weel; 57771 instances)
- INDEED (#2; 53039)
- iHEARTRADIO (#4: 48095)
- PROGRESSIVE (#5; 46733)
- OPERATION MIDNIGHT CLIMAX PODCAST (#7; 37559)
- GOOD ASSASSINS: HUNTING THE BUTCHER PODCAST (#8; 32881)
- GEICO (#9; 32285)
- ZIPRECRUITER (#11: 32211)
- BABBEL (#12; 32146)
- MACY'S (#13; 32044)