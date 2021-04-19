Top 10 National Radio Advertisers

THE HOME DEPOT climbed from 6th place to claim the top spot on MEDIA MONITORS' top 10 national radio advertiser chart for APRIL 12-18, displacing PSAs for the NATIONAL HIGHWAY TRAFFIC SAFETY ADMINISTRATION, which made a brief appearance in the top 10 by topping the previous week's list. iHEARTMEDIA promos again claimed three spots, one for iHEARTRADIO and two for podcasts.

The top 10:

THE HOME DEPOT (#6 last weel; 57771 instances) INDEED (#2; 53039) iHEARTRADIO (#4: 48095) PROGRESSIVE (#5; 46733) OPERATION MIDNIGHT CLIMAX PODCAST (#7; 37559) GOOD ASSASSINS: HUNTING THE BUTCHER PODCAST (#8; 32881) GEICO (#9; 32285) ZIPRECRUITER (#11: 32211) BABBEL (#12; 32146) MACY'S (#13; 32044)

