Weekly Data

PODTRAC's weekly podcast listening data for its measured shows for APRIL 12-18 showed downloads up 5% from the previous week and up 11% on a year-to-year basis.

As for growth in "top categories" for PODTRAC measured shows, download growth for the 52-week period from APRIL 13, 2020 to APRIL 18, 2021 was +2% for Arts, -6% for Business, +46% for Comedy, -8% for Education, +25% for History, +4% for News, -4% for Science, 0% for Society & Culture, +11% for Sports, and +70% for True Crime. Week-to-week growth was +2% for Arts, +5% for Business, +16% for Comedy, +2% for Education, +8% for History, +2% for News, +8% for Science, +5% for Society & Culture, 0% for Sports, and +3% for True Crime.

