Steven Marley

GRAMMY - Award winning JAMAICAN Artist STEVEN MARLEY announced today (4/20) he will celebrate his birthday with a special livestream concert. He is set to perform his songs including “Chase Dem,” “Hey Baby,” “Traffic Jam,” and more followed by a Q&A on www.ceek.com and the CEEK VR App streaming platform. The concert will also be available in 360VR on CEEK's Virtual Reality platform globally.

The eight-time GRAMMY award winning singer, musician and producer is the second son of music icons BOB and RITA MARLEY, He began his career at the age of six, singing and dancing and playing percussion with his siblings in THE MELODY MAKERS and since has produced a number of chart-topping, GRAMMY award-winning albums and tracks for himself and other globally renowned artists.

In 2017 STEPHEN brought to life the first annual KAYA FEST, a music awareness festival that highlights the benefits and educational opportunities around CANNABIS. His passion extends behind the scenes through the GHETTO YOUTHS FOUNDATION, a non-profit organization that works to benefit underprivileged communities in JAMAICA and around the globe.

The 360VR experience will be exclusively on the CEEK platform, and can be downloaded on iOS, Android, Facebook Oculus, HTC, etc., and be viewed through CEEK's mobile Virtual Reality headset. Anyone without a VR headset can also easily access CEEK's content on desktops, laptops, and tablets via www.ceek.com.

