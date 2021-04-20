Weiss, Tuff

Syndicated "THE BERT SHOW" host BERT WEISS and his partner, marketing and advertising expert CHRIS TUFF, have launched a podcast consultancy, PIONAIRE, with reality show personality KIM ZOLCIAK as their first client. ZOLCIAK, who appeared on "THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA" and the spinoff "DON'T BE TARDY," hosts "HOUSE OF KIM WITH KIM ZOLCIAK," with a new season on the way.

“We are beyond excited to be back with a fresh new season of HOUSE OF KIM. It has been an incredible experience getting to work with BERT, CHRIS, and the entire PIONAIRE team,” said ZOLCIAK. “Their expertise is second to none. You get a feeling working with them that the sky is the limit, and we are fired up!”

“Right now, the podcast landscape is extremely crowded, so it’s critical to develop talent in a way that can cut through the noise. Working with someone like KIM, you never know what she’s going to say next, but you do know it’s going be 100% honest,” said WEISS. “Our talent agency will remain focused on bringing this same level of authenticity to each client within our network, as PIONAIRE is purposefully only accepting a small client roster that hinges on the chemistry between our team and those we represent.”

