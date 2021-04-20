Edge Session

An NAB SHOW PREMIERE session on WEDNESDAY (4/21) will look at the potential benefits of edge technologies for radio and television broadcasters. “Livin’ on the Edge: Advances in Computing and Networking to Drive Innovation in Broadcasting” will stream WEDNESDAY at 3p (ET) and will feature the results of a new study conducted by KEARNEY and commissioned by the NAB's PILOT technology division and VERIZON MEDIA, "The Future of Media Innovation on the Edge." The session will examine how edge technologies -- data processing at the end of IP networks, including processing on devices themselves -- will aid in revenue growth and cost savings.

“Broadcasters stand to gain immensely and boost their bottom lines as they incorporate edge technology into their operations,” said PILOT Executive Director JOHN CLARK. “This session and our study will provide useful insights and help broadcasters seize new opportunities created by edge technology adoption.”

“From content creation and distribution to audience targeting and engagement, edge computing is poised to revolutionize the way broadcasters conceptualize the services they deliver,” said VERIZON MEDIA Sr. Dir./Product Marketing JASON FRIEDLANDER. “The edge will be a significant driving force behind major innovations over the next few years, and it’s exciting to see the first broadcast use-cases emerge.”

“Edge technologies will become a catalyst for reimagining the broadcasting ecosystem as it continues to innovate and transform,” said KEARNEY Partner/AMERICAS Media Lead MIKE CHAPMAN. “Our study provides a unified view of what the edge could look like for broadcasters and illustrates the art of the possible.”

« see more Net News