Minnesota Public Radio, American Public Media Unite Regional, National Classical Brands Under 'YourClassical' Brand
April 20, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)
MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO and AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA have unified their Classical music brands under YOURCLASSICAL, previously APM's brand for the format.
Under the revamp, MPR's CLASSICAL MPR regional programming is taking the name YOURCLASSICAL MPR . The change includes a refreshing of the website for the Classical brands, yourclassical.org.