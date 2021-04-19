Kaplan

NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS (NAB) General Counsel RICK KAPLAN is warning the FCC not to "overregulate" broadcasters by cracking down on foreign government-sponsored programming with sponsor identification rules he characterizes as onerous.

In a blog post at the NAB website, KAPLAN writes that while the NAB agrees with the goal of helping the public understand when programming they are hearing or seeing has been sponsored by a foreign government, he says that "only a handful of these cases even exist on broadcast radio or television" and that five of the six cases of which the NAB is aware occurred "on radio or low-power television," which he calls "barely a blip on the overall media landscape."

He points to cable and satellite television airing foreign government-sponsored TV networks like RT AMERICA and CGTN and the web (the "league leader") being "littered with foreign governmental attempts to influence U.S. elections and policy," and adds that the Commission's reported plans would "ensnare far more broadcasters than are engaged with foreign governments or their agents," with the additional burden on stations leasing time to anybody to research whether that entity is a front for a foreign government, including longtime brokered-time clients, without exception.

"There is simply no good reason why the Commission needs to saddle thousands of leases with new burdens of any kind, especially when the Commission hasn’t even asserted that broadcasters often do not know in the first instance if content they are airing is sponsored by a foreign government," writes KAPLAN. "Nothing in the Commission’s record indicates that there is a groundswell of foreign propaganda over-the-air across the country, nor does it demonstrate that broadcasters are often confused over the origins of the programming they air. Interestingly, those things do happen on other platforms. Just not over-the-air." KAPLAN points the finger at social media for the FCC's interest in changing the law for broadcasters, arguing that "the FCC should not simply saddle broadcasters with this needless obligation -- or rather, multiple needless obligations -- because it can regulate broadcasters but not social media companies. That is regulation at its worst, and it should not make a return."

Read KAPLAN's post here. A vote on the proposed rules is expected for later this week.

