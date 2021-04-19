New Pittsburgh Location

The PITTSBURGH POST-GAZETTE is reporting that iHEARTMEDIA's PITTSBURGH cluster is moving from its current space in GREENTREE to 9,400 square feet on the first floor of an office building in SOUTH FAYETTE. Both spaces are in southwest suburban PITTSBURGH; the current building has Classic Rock WDVE's logo on its west side, visible to motorists on US 22 (Parkway West).

The move to BEACON I, at 44 Abele Road in SOUTH FAYETTE and owned by BURNS SCALO REAL ESTATE, represents a downsizing of space for the stations, but includes upgrades and is in an area that is rapidly developing, including the construction of a second four-story office building next door, BEACON II, and a restaurant and retail complex, THE PIAZZA, at the entrance to the office park.

« see more Net News