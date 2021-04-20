Mudvayne Is Back

MUDVAYNE is reuniting after a 12-year hiatus, and will be performing at all four DANNY WIMMER PRESENTS (DWP) U.S. festivals in 2021 including a headlining performance at "Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival" SEPTEMBER 10-12 in OHIO, "Louder Than Life" SEPTEMBER 23-26 in KENTUCKY, "Aftershock" OCTOBER 8th in CALIFORNIA and "Welcome To Rockville" NOVEMBER 11-14 in FLORIDA. These dates will mark the band’s first shows since 2009 and their only dates this year.

DWP founder DANNY WIMMER said, “In our fan surveys, MUDVAYNE has consistently been one of the most requested bands – even though they weren’t an active band! We’ve been working for years to make this happen, so when I got the call that they’d finally take a meeting, (DWP Executive VP/Talent Buyer) GARY SPIVACK and I jumped at the chance to fly to VEGAS. We sat down for dinner with MUDVAYNE, their lawyer ERIC GERMAN, manager DIONY SEPULVEDA and agent RYAN HARLACHER – the band hadn’t even been in the same room together for 10 years – and pleaded our case for why the time was right for this to happen. We were hoping to announce this in 2020, we’re fortunate enough to be able to do it in 2021, and DWP is super pumped to have MUDVAYNE exclusively at all four of our festivals this year.”

For more info on these festival dates, check out dannywimmerpresents.com and watch the MUDVAYNE announcement video here.

