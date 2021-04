Starnes

"THE TODD STARNES SHOW" has been added at two more stations, RADIO HENDERSONVILLE Classic Country-News-Talk WHKP-A-W299BZ/HENDERSONVILLE, KY (where he is replacing "THE RUSH LIMBAUGH SHOW") and News-Talk KXEG-A-K241CS/PHOENIX, where STARNES is part of a new lineup being programmed by USA RADIO NETWORK.

Find out more about STARNES' availability from DALTON GLASSCOCK at dalton@starnesmediagroup.com.

