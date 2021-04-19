50% Sold

A 50% stake in AUSTIN, TX's SXSW has been sold to P-MRC HOLDINGS LLC, a joint venture majority-owned and operated by PENSKE MEDIA GROUP. PENSKE MEDIA GROUP publishes magazines including ROLLING STONE, BILLBOARD and VARIETY. The sale is a move to keep the music, film and technology festival viable and more moving forward.

Like many businesses, SXSW took a huge financial hit when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of SXSW in 2020. SXSW was forced to layoff a third of its staff.

The WALL STREET JOURNAL has more here.





