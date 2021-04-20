Controversial Sale

A group of Democratic members of CONGRESS is opposing the sale of a MIAMI radio station to a conservative television broadcaster after a liberal host was fired by the station, reports the MIAMI HERALD.

WSUA BROADCASTING CORPORATION is selling Spanish News-Talk WSUA-A-W232DX (CARACOL 1260)/MIAMI to ATV HOLDINGS, INC. (AMÉRICA TÉVÉ/AMERICA CV) for $350,000, and in the process, RAUL MARTINEZ, the former Mayor of HIALEAH and a prominent liberal commentator, was fired and replaced by conservative commentator JUAN MANUEL CAO. The move was widely seen as a signal that AMERICA CV would take the station to the right, a situation opposed by the CONGRESSIONAL HISPANIC CAUCUS, which may oppose the sale on the grounds that the new direction will promulgate misinformation (including the "election theft" lie) to Spanish-speakers in SOUTH FLORIDA . Other conservative radio outlets were aggressive during the election in claiming that Democrats were socialists and pro-CASTRO, anathema to SOUTH FLORIDA's Cuban community.

News that the caucus might oppose the sale drew opposition from one FCC Commissioner, Republican BRENDAN CARR, a TRUMP appointee, who said that the Congressional delegation's position "crosses a line drawn by the First Amendment" and added that "the Democrats appear to be treating the FCC as merely an arm of the DNC -- expressly pressuring the agency to take action that they believe will increase their electoral odds in FLORIDA in 2022."

