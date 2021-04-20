Smetana

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED Writer/Producer/Host JESSICA SMETANA is joining MEADOWLARK MEDIA and "THE DAN LEBATARD SHOW WITH STUGOTZ" as a producer. SMETANA announced her move from NEW YORK to MIAMI to join LE BATARD's show in a tweet, confirmed by LE BATARD on MONDAY's podcast.

SMETANA, a NOTRE DAME graduate and former SB NATION producer, will be part of the show's "Shipping Container" crew of producers, the first female staffer in the room since ALLYSON TURNER was promoted to ESPN's BRISTOL, CT headquarters while the show was still on ESPN RADIO.

« see more Net News