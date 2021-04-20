Beatport NFT

Beginning in JUNE, BEATPORT will be the first major digital music retailer to accept BITCOIN as payment through its partnership with HONG KONG-based CRYPTO.COM. On APRIL 23rd CRYPTO.COM will make available a curated NFT, titled “Music for Future Dance Floors,” made by 10 of the best electronic DJ/Producers with featured visual art from BERLIN-based graphic artist, LEIF PODHAJSKY.

The DJ/producers are SASHA, CHARLOTTE DE WITTE, BOYZ NOIZE, PAN-POT, a new collaboration between NIC FANCIULLI and ALEC MONOPOLY called Sold As Seen, and a bonus track from SAMA' ABDULHADI with emerging artists ALIGNMENT, THIRD SON, ANNA LANN, and RISA TANIGUCHI. All ten tracks will then be packaged with bonus material as a 10-of-10 auction and will include the bonus track, four guest passes to one show for each artist, and extra visual content. A portion of the proceeds will be contributed to charity, including a carbon offset donation from BEATPORT.

LEIF PODHAJSKY stated, “As a digital artist who has worked extensively creating visual worlds for music – I'm genuinely excited by what NFT's can offer all creatives. It's breathed new life into what it means to create artwork and collect music in the modern age. I'm thrilled to be teaming up with BEATPORT and the amazing lineup of electronic musicians, to offer a new way to collect and experience art and music, something that I think is truly worth collecting.”

"When it benefits and strengthens the artist community, there is no reason to stop innovating,” said BEATPORT CEO ROBB MCDANIELS. "It's clear that, even in the midst of a pandemic, the DJ/Producer community is willing to lead the industry towards embracing new technology and innovative mediums for engaging with their fans, and the world of cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens are a clear example of this fact. We are so honored to be collaborating with an incredible array of artists - both musical and visual - and partnering with a world-class company like CRYPTO.COM. For BEATPORT, this is just the beginning of our exploration into the metaverse and we are committed to the long-term opportunities this revolutionary technology portends.”

CRYPTO.COM EVP/Global Head of NFTs JOE CONYERS III commented, “BEATPORT’s core ethos of empowering artists to share their work directly with fans digitally is a shared mission here at CRYPTO.COM. We’re excited to collaborate with them on this drop to expand what’s possible in the world of NFTs."

BELGIAN DJ and Producer, CHARLOTTE DE WITTE added, "The world of NFT’s is an interesting new platform for artists to explore their output. We’re very curious to explore this new world together with BEATPORT and learn what this could mean for our world. The world of NFT’s is an interesting new platform for artists to explore their output. We’re very curious to explore this new world together with BEATPORT and learn what this could mean for our world.”

« see more Net News