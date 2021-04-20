Werner (Photo: Facebook)

CANADIAN music professional ZACK WERNER joins LYRICFIND's TORONTO-based team to manage business development. Before being a judge on "Canadian Idol" for six seasons, WERNER is well-known in the music industry as an artist, producer, record executive, entertainment lawyer, music educator, and artist manager. In his new role, WERNER will bring LYRICFIND’s licensed lyrics and data products to more industries and spaces, with its new tools and products it has developed for music catalog owners, publishers, and labels.

LYRICFIND Founder/CEO DARRYL BALLANTYNE said, "ZACK will be exploring and managing partnerships for the business on all fronts including working with labels and digital aggregators, exploring partnerships for LYRICMERCH, and managing acquisitions,” explains “ZACK’s extensive experience with labels and artists will be a valuable resource for our team."

"I loved living in ST. JOHN's, NL for the last few years, but the chance to work with LYRICFIND was too amazing to pass up,” said WERNER. “I’m eager to help grow a CANADIAN company with a worldwide reach and cutting-edge technology, all while working to create new ways for songwriters and artists to be discovered and paid. This is a whole new music business, and I am thrilled to be a part of the future."

« see more Net News