According to SENSORTOWER in MARCH 2021, the mobile music creation and sharing platform BANDLAB, had more than 1.2 million installs on ANDROID and iOS, while APPLE'S GARAGEBAND had 1 million on iOS. BANDLAB works across devices, using real-time updates and version control like GOOGLE DOCS instead of static files. Users can edit on one device, then switch to another to create multiple versions. Users can also collaborate.

“GARAGEBAND set the standard for independent at-home recording, showing what home studios could produce,” commented BANDLAB CEO MENG RU KUOK. “We have strived to make this process one step farther, breaking down barriers for even more potential music makers. BANDLAB has made the creation process even simpler and more streamlined, in ways that reflect how music is being made today. Our goal has always been to help creators with their journey, whether they are recording their first track or their thousandth, and then help them grow as musicians.

“We have an easy-to-use product that encompasses recording, mixing, mastering, and sharing tracks. GARAGEBAND is massive, incorporating numerous tools aimed at a variety of different types of users. But complex and technical doesn’t always mean better for all creators. Our focus is on user experience and creativity at its most elemental.

“BANDLAB is growing swiftly. We’re reaching the next generation of musicians, the creators who may be experimenting today to create that next big hit tomorrow, and who create more than ten million new tracks a month on BANDLAB. We’ve given them the high-quality but accessible tools and a community to practice and play around using whatever device they have already.”

Besides being an audio editing software, BANDLAB includes tens of thousands of musician-created royalty-free beats, samples, and loops called BANDLAB SOUNDS; a newsfeed social experience for sharing tracks, finding new collaborators, and building your reputation and following; and easy-to-use vocal presets special audio effects and noise reduction.

