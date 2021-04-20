Ted Nugent Shared The News On His Facebook Page

ALL ACCESS has learned that Rocker TED NUGENT has tested positive for COVID-19. NUGENT shared the news on his FACEBOOK page during a LIVE session on MONDAY, APRIL 19TH.

NUGENT shared "I have had flu symptoms for the last 10 days. I thought I was dying. I literally could hardly crawl out of bed the last few days." NUGENT has also been critical of COVID-19 in the past calling it a scam, and refusing to get vaccinated.

