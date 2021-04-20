Kelly

KRISTI KELLY has been promoted to MD and afternoon host at MID-WEST FAMILY Country WWQM (Q106)/MADISON, WI, where she also handles promotions. The MADISON native has been with the station since 2019. And while Q106 is her first on-air gig, she’s worked in radio since 2004, when she started as an intern in the company’s events and promotions department.

“KRISTI is perfect for this job,” said VP/Programming for MADISON RANDY HAWKE. “She knows and loves the music. She also understands the plan and is more than qualified to carry it out.”

“I’m really excited to explore the programming side of the business,” said Kelly. “It’s going to be great to put my passion for Country music to work!”

Congratulate her here, or by phone at (608) 441-3652.

