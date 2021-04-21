Partners With Beatchain For The Fans

Music marketing and distribution platform BEATCHAIN announced TODAY (4/21) it will partner with independent record label and global artist development company BETTER NOISE MUSIC to better help artists and listeners connect using fan engagement data. The strategic alliance puts the marketing and streaming metrics tools developed by BEATCHAIN in the hands of the world-class creatives at BETTER NOISE, allowing both the label’s roster of artists and their managers - from household names to emerging next-generation talent - to amplify their analytical approach to connecting with fans through music in more dynamic ways.

ALLEN KOVAC, CEO and founder of BETTER NOISE said, “We couldn’t be more pleased to partner with BEATCHAIN, their platform and capabilities as a forward-thinking data and marketing company have already allowed us to create successful fan-building partnerships using metrics for artists such as BAD WOLVES, CORY MARKS, and DIRTY HEADS. A recent example is our band All GOOD THINGS. We were able to track their organic growth on streaming platforms with their song “For The Glory.” The song is now approaching 80 million streams on DSPs as we prepare to take it to radio. That kind of innovation is a shared value for both companies, and we know other indie artists, managers and labels will see the genius in our new teammates.”

The announcement comes fresh off BETTER NOISE’s continued radio success in 2020, when MEDIABASE named it the number one rock label for the third consecutive year in the U.S., and BILLBOARD crowned it the top mainstream rock label of the year. Across its label, BETTER NOISE works alongside some of the biggest names in heavy rock, metal and alternative music including MÖTLEY CRÜE, PAPA ROACH, DIRTY HEADS, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, ATLAS GENIUS, AWOLNATION. The label also plays home for emerging artists like THE HU, HYRO THE HERO, FIRE FROM THE GODS, EVA UNDER FIRE, and FROM ASHES TO NEW.

BETTER NOISE MUSIC Pres. DAN WAITE added, “Data is BETTER NOISE MUSIC’s secret sauce, driving us to be the #1 active rock radio label for the last 3 years. BEATCHAIN’s data guided us in compiling the songs used in BETTER NOISE Films’ upcoming horror-thriller feature THE RETALIATORS, and on the film’s highly-anticipated original soundtrack. Additionally, we have used BEATCHAIN data to increase our daily streams of DIRTY HEAD’s hit ‘Vacation’ tenfold in 4 months, from DECEMBER 2020 to APRIL 2021, allowing us to correctly target those fans engaging with the song through the trending TIKTOK ‘Vacation Transition’ challenge.”

BEATCHAIN CMO LUKE MENDOZA added, “Time and time again, we have seen our technology help artists at every level to grow their fanbase. Working with ALLEN and the expert team over at BETTER NOISE MUSIC will continue to amplify both team’s commitment to indie artists, and their opportunities for career growth and development in a competitive industry.”

