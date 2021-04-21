NFL Draft 2021

The NFL announced today that multiple GRAMMY-nominated rock and soul duo BLACK PUMAS will take the stage after Night 2 of the 2021 NFL DRAFT on FRIDAY, APRIL 30th at the DRAFT THEATER. Their self-titled debut album, "BLACK PUMAS," was nominated for ALBUM OF THE YEAR at the 2021 GRAMMY AWARDS.



MACHINE GUN KELLY will take the stage on SATURDAY MAY 1st to close the DRAFT with a performance after the last pick is made. His fifth studio album "Tickets To My Downfall." debuted at #1 on the BILLBOARD 200 and has produced a number of platinum hits.



Both full performances will be streamed on NFL.com, in the NFL app and live on the NFL's FACEBOOK page each night. Portions of the performances will also be televised across NFL NETWORK, ESPN and ABC's DRAFT coverage.



The league previously announced GRAMMY winners, KINGS OF LEON will open festivities at the DRAFT THEATER in CLEVELAND on THURSDAY, APRIL 29th and THE SUNRISE JONES will act as the house band for Night 1 and Night 2.

« see more Net News