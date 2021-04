More Affiliates

COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS' MARKLEY, VAN CAMP & ROBBINS has recently added several new affiliates, including seventeen new live clears.

Along with the previously reported pickup by ALPHA MEDIA News-Talk WSGW-A-F/SAGINAW, MI, new adds in the noon-3p (ET) slot include TACKETT-BOAZMAN BROADCASTING News-Talk KXYL-A-F/BROWNWOOD, TX; BERKSHIRE BROADCASTING CO. News-Talk WLAD-A-W231DJ/DANBURY, CT; NOALMARK News-Talk KELD-A-K296FY/EL DORDO, AR; BICOASTAL MEDIA News-Talk KPNW-A-K229DC/EUGENE, OR; EUREKA BROADCASTING CO. News-Talk KINS/EUREKA, CA; THE ORIGINAL CO. News-Talk WFIW-A-W277CZ/FAIRFIELD, IL; and MORGAN COUNTY MEDIA News-Talk WJIL-A-W246DP/JACKSONVILLE, IL.

Also ALASKA BROADCAST GROUP News-Talk KJNO-A-K257CN/JUNEAU, AK;

BASIN MEDIACTIVE News-Talk KAGO-A-K225CW/KLAMATH FALLS, OR; BICOASTAL MEDIA News-Talk KMED-A-K294AS/MEDFORD, OR; MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS News-Talk WMBD-A-W262BY/PEORIA, IL;

THE ORIGINAL CO. News-Talk WTAY-A-W232DC/ROBINSON, IL; SHELDON BROADCASTING CO. News-Talk KIWA-A-K264CW/SHELDON, IA; SIERRA BROADCASTING CO. News-Talk KSUE-A/SUSANVILLE, CA; OLD NORTHWEST BROADCASTING CO. News-Talk WAOV-A-W249DC/VINCENNES, IN; and ALPHA MEDIA News-Talk KJPW-A/WAYNESVILLE, MO.

