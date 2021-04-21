Oshin, Reynolds

Getting fired can be a blessing in disguise, and THE REYNOLDS GROUP Pres. STEVE REYNOLDS and life coach and former ENTERCOM/SEATTLE GM STEVE OSHIN offered case studies in exactly that in a WEDNESDAY morning session at the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT.

"If we can maintain hope during transitions in our life," said OSHIN, " then good things generally happen for us." Demonstrating that attitude were HUBBARD Classic Rock WDRV (97.1 THE DRIVE)(/CHICAGO morning co-host BRIAN SHERMAN discussing his pride in working as a garbage man between jobs ("I had to do what I had to do"); ATLANTA radio veteran JIMMY BARON talking about being fired two days before his 50th birthday and how a suggestion from his mother led to a successful real estate career; veteran Country programmer BEVERLEE BRANNIGAN on life after being fired (and informed by a phone call as she was getting out of the shower) during the pandemic; and LEIGHTON BROADCASTING Country KZPK (WILD COUNTRY 99)/ST. CLOUD, MN's KELLY JORDAN on losing out on a job after being contacted by a GM about taking the position and realizing "the problem was me."

The session was punctuated by stories from iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WAXQ (Q104.3)/NEW YORK's JIM KERR; iHEARTMEDIA syndicated and Top 40 WKQI (CHANNEL 955)/DETROIT morning host MOJO IN THE MORNING; CUMULUS Country KSCS NEW COUNTRY 96,3)/DALLAS host HAWKEYE; syndicated host SANDY MCILREE; WLLD (WILD 94.1)/TAMPA's ORLANDO; and KQMV (MOViN 92.5)/SEATTLE and PREMIERE NETWORKS "BROOKE AND JEFFREY" host BROOKE FOX.

And OSHIN closed the session with his own story about battling with cancer, being diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in NOVEMBER but concentrating on his blessings as he received support from friends. "I'm open to the possibility I'm going to be healed," he asserted, keeping a positive outlook and faith as he perseveres. He is planning a celebration for his 65th birthday in 2022 and has already sent out invitations.

