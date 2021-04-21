Cyrus Chen

TUNECORE has launched operations across SOUTHEAST ASIA). The company distributes music to a network of more than 150 digital stores and streaming services worldwide, including SPOTIFY, APPLE MUSIC, YOUTUBE MUSIC, JOOX, KKBOX, AMAZON MUSIC, TIKTOK, QQ MUSIC and NETEASE.

VP/International FARYAL KHAN-THOMPSON, to whom Cyrus will report said, “In the SOUTHEAST ASIA market, the music industry is growing at a steady pace, with the number of potential music listeners in ASIA exceeding 3.5 billion. With CYRUS at the helm, TUNECORE is uniquely positioned to help independent artists in SOUTHEAST ASIA grow their fan base through the company’s game changing education, best in class tools and wide ranging global reach, all while allowing artists to keep all rights to their music and earn 100% of 100% of their revenues,”

CYRUS said, “I am honored to join TUNECORE and work with FARYAL and the larger team to introduce the company’s services to SOUTHEAST ASIA. We are an emerging music market with vast potential and a diverse population of varying cultures and languages. TUNECORE’s parent company BELIEVE entered the market in 2013 and has since developed a deep understanding of each country’s local music scene. TUNECORE is leveraging that deep local industry knowledge to build our offerings, catered to the specific needs of independent DIY artists in the region, with scalable services at a competitive price, while supplying high value.”

« see more Net News