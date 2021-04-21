March PPM

The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC., in a joint operating agreement with the math mavens from XTRENDS, continue our relentless march through MARCH. This most recent NIELSEN survey began on the 4th and concluded on the 31st, making it a fully identifiable month by its title. A rare occurrence in radio reality. This month was relatively unremarkable, from a real-world perspective, but did mark a milestone. We have now, collectively, been dealing with the effects of the pandemic for a full year. Here’s how that affected radio:

MIAMI-FT.LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD: It’s So Easy

Two stations from the same cluster were well clear of the rest of the market. COX MEDIA AC WFEZ (EASY 93.1) was #1 6+ for the sixth straight survey (9.1-9.1). The station also repeated as the cume leader with an increase of 3.1% (871,100-898,500). The market was up by 1.4%. COX MEDIA Urban AC WHQT (HOT 105FM) remained in second place but with its best performance since JUNE (7.6-8.2). Coming in at a distant #3 was AUDACY AC WLYF (101.5 LITE FM), which had its best Frosty-free share since NOVEMBER (5.6-6.1). SBS Spanish Contemporary WCMQ (Z92.3) stepped up to #4 (5.4-5.6) while UNIVISION Spanish Contemporary WAMR (AMOR 107.5) drifted down to #5 (5.6-5.5).

The top four 25-54 stations were where we last saw them. WHQT was flat but earned the crown for the third straight survey. However, it was hearing footsteps from #2 WFEZ, which narrowed the gap to under a half share after posting its best score in over a year. WLYF repeated at #3 with a solid increase while iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WBGG (BIG 105.9) remained at #4 with a slight loss. Last month WCMQ and WAMR were seen together at #10. Both stations had up books to advance to #5 and #6, respectively. AUDACY Classic Hits WMXJ (102.7 THE BEACH) slipped to #7 with its third down book in a row. It was tied with COX MEDIA Urban WEDR (99 JAMZ), which rose from a tie at #10 with its best outing since AUGUST.

There was a lot of frantic movement among the 18-34 players. WLYF had a massive share increase as it moved up to #1. WEDR regained all of last month’s big share loss as it advanced to #2 though it was over a share behind the leader. WHQT stepped up to #3 with its highest mark since MAY. Three stations landed in a heap at #4. iHEARTMEDIA Urban WMIB (103.5 THE BEAT) slipped from a tie at #2 with a slight loss. WMXJ moved up from #6 as it rebounded from a down book. WFEZ dropped from first place as it surrendered a huge chunk of last month’s massive increase.

The top three 18-49 stations not only remained in place from last month but were within about a half share of each other. WHQT won the demo again with its fourth up book in a row. WFEZ repeated at #2 with its highest share in over a year. WLYF was #3 again with a small increase. WEDR advanced two spaces to #4 with its highest mark since JULY while WMIB dipped to #5 with a small loss. Close behind was WMXJ, which moved from a tie at #9 to #6 as it rebounded from a down book. SBS Tropical WXDJ (EL ZOL 106.7) fell from #5 to a tie at #11 with its lowest total in over a year.

SEATTLE-TACOMA: Rock And Talk

The information stations had been fairly dominant over the last few surveys. However, this time we did see their 6+ numbers fall off. BONNEVILLE Talk KIRO-F was #1 for the fifth straight survey but with its lowest share since SEPTEMBER (7.3-6.4). AUDACY Active Rock KISW moved up to #2 though it ended a three-book surge (6.5-6.0). UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON N/T KUOW dipped to #3 with its lowest mark since AUGUST (6.7-5.6). FRIENDS OF KEXP Alternative KEXP was up two places to #4 with its fourth up book in a row (4.9-5.3). When this streak began, the station was ranked #20. SINCLAIR News KOMO-A remained at #5 (5.2-5.0) but was forced to share with HUBBARD AC KRWM (WARM 106.9), which rose from #8 with its best Frosty-free share in over a year (4.5-5.0). The station also became the cume leader (502,000-550,600) – an increase of 9.7%. The market grew by 4.0%. iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock KZOK slid to #8 (5.4-4.6).

The top four 25-54 stations remained unchanged but the top two were well clear of the rest of the field. KISW was #1 with its highest share in over a year and was about a share ahead of #2 KEXP, which was up slightly. KUOW repeated at #3 but fell a share and a half behind the leaders. HUBBARD Top 40/M KQMV (MOVIN’ 92.5) was #4 again with a small increase. KRWM leapt from a tie at #8 to #5 with a solid increase. It was just ahead of iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KBKS (HITS 106.1), which was up to #6 with a slight increase. iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits KJR-F (95.7 THE JET) descended to #8 as it returned a good portion of last month’s big increase.

KISW continued to completely own the 18-34 demo. The station was #1 for the fifth straight survey and just missed hitting double digits for the third book in a row. A flat KQMV remained at #2 but was almost three shares off the lead. Three stations moved up and into a tie at #3. KBKS advanced from a tie at #5 with a slight increase while KUOW stepped up from #4 with a slight decrease. AUDACY Country KKWF (100.7 THE WOLF) loped in from #7 with its best book in over a year. KRWM slipped to #6 with a small loss while KZOK fell to #7 with its smallest share in over a year.

KISW and KEXP were the dominant players in the 18-49 sphere. KISW was off slightly but remained #1 for the eleventh straight survey. KEXP repeated at #2 with its eighth up book in a row. KQMV was at #3 again with its best book since JULY but was still about two shares behind the leaders. KUOW was #4 again with a slight increase. KRWM was up to #5 with a slight increase. This pushed KBKS – which was off slightly – down to #6.

DETROIT: A New Number One

There was a new 6+ leader this survey. AUDACY Classic Hits WOMC posted its largest share in over a year (6.2-7.2) as it ascended the throne. iHEARTMEDIA Urban AC WMXD (MIX 92.3) also had its best book in over a year (6.6-6.8) but still had to step down to #2. BEASLEY Active Rock WRIF moved up to #3 with its highest score since OCTOBER (5.0-5.7) while two stations were joined together at #4. BEASLEY Classic Rock WCSX remained in place (5.5-5.3) while iHEARTMEDIA AC WNIC slipped from #3 (6.1-5.3). WNIC continued to have the most cume (815,900-892,000) – an increase of 9.3%. The market grew by 3.5%. AUDACY News WWJ-A slid from a tie at #5 to #8 (5.0-4.6).

WRIF was the leading 25-54 station for the third book in a row. It had a slight increase while iHEARTMEDIA Urban WJLB stepped up to #2 with its best outing since MAY. The stations were a share distant. WOMC moved up two slots to #3 with its third up book in a row. It was partnered with AUDACY Sports WXYT-F (97.1 THE TICKET), which slipped from #2 as it ended a three-book surge. WMXD advanced four squares to #5 with its highest share in over a year. WNIC dropped from a tie at #3 to a tie at #7.

WRIF simply exploded 18-34, posting its best number since OCTOBER. This handed the station the demo crown. A flat WMXD dipped to #2 and was about two shares off the pace. WJLB stepped down to #3, also with a flat performance. Three stations held a Zoom meeting at #4. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WKQI (CHANNEL 955) remained in place with a small loss. AUDACY Country WYCD and BEASLEY Rhythmic AC WMGC (105.1 THE BOUNCE) had been tied at #6. WYCD bounced back from a down book while WMGC had its best outing in over a year. CUMULUS Hot AC WDVD dropped four places to a tie at #8 as it returned all of last month’s large increase.

The top three 18-49 stations were the same as before. As with the previous demo, WRIF received a massive infusion of share to capture the flag for the third straight survey. WJLB repeated at #2 while WOMC remained at #3. Both stations had small increases. WMXD was up two slots to #4 with its third straight up book. WMGC bounced up to #5 with its best book since JUNE. Three stations were huddled together at #6. WNIC and WXYT dropped out of the top five while WYCD turned it up from #11.

PHOENIX: Bubbling Under

As is usually the case, iHEARTMEDIA AC KESZ (99.9 KEZ) was the 6+ leader. The station did post its lowest share since NOVEMBER (7.1-6.4). It also remained the cume leader with an increase of 2.6% (1,006,100-1,032,300). The market was up by 3.3%. As shall soon be revealed, the real story this month concerned iHEARTMEDIA Country KNIX. The station repeated at #2 with its third up book in a row (5.4-5.7). HUBBARD Classic Rock KSLX advanced to #3 as it rebounded from a down book (4.8-5.5). iHEARTMEDIA Adult Hits KYOT (95.5 THE MOUNTAIN) was again #4 (5.0-4.8) while two stations arrived simultaneously at #5. iHEARTMEDIA Talk KFYI-A slipped from #3 (5.3-4.5) while HUBBARD Active Rock KUPD rose from a tie at #6 (4.7-4.5).

Back in NOVEMBER, KNIX was #1 25-54. It sank as low as a tie at #6 before clawing its way back to the top. That happened this month as the station leapt from #5 to #1. It was not far ahead of #2 KESZ, which had a small loss. KYOT repeated at #3 with a slight gain and was paired with KUPD, which dropped from first with its smallest share since NOVEMBER. KSLX leapt from #8 to #5 as it regained a good portion of last month’s huge loss. ENTRAVISION Regional Mexican KLNZ (LA TRICOLOR 103.5) slid from #4 to #7 with its fourth straight down book.

KNIX ended a five-book 18-34 slide as it jumped from #5 to #1. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KZZP (104.7 KISS FM) moved up to #2 with its best outing since JULY but was still about a share behind the leader. KUPD ended a four-book surge as it dropped from #1 to #3. KYOT dipped to #4 with a small loss.

UNIVISION Spanish Adult Hits KQMR (100.3 & 105.1 LATINO MIX) stepped up to #5 with a solid increase. HUBBARD Alternative KDKB (93.3 ALT AZ) and KSLX had been tied at #11. Both stations had up books to land at #6 and #7, respectively. AUDACY Top 40/M KALV (LIVE 101.5) dropped five places to #8 with its lowest mark since DECEMBER.

For the first time since NOVEMBER, KNIX was #1 18-49. The station advanced from #5 with a very strong increase. Three stations were lumped together at #2. KESZ remained in place but with its smallest share since SEPTEMBER. KYOT stepped up from a tie at #3 with a small gain while KUPD dropped from #1 as it ended a four-book surge. KDKB worked its way up to #5 with its highest mark since SEPTEMBER. UNIVISION Regional Mexican KHOT (QUE BUENA 105.9) fell to #6 with a slight loss of share.

MINNEAPOLIS-ST.PAUL: A Clean Sweep

It was a good month to be HUBBARD Hot AC KSTP (KS95). The station repeated as the clear 6+ leader (9.8-9.3) but there is more to reveal in this story. (That sounds like a podcast intro.) MPR N/T KNOW remained at #2 but with its smallest share since SEPTEMBER (8.5-7.1). iHEARTMEDIA Sports KFXN (K-FAN) repeated at #3 but also with its lowest score since SEPTEMBER (7.4-6.7). iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits KQQL (KOOL 108) was close behind at #4 (5.7-6.5). It also retained the cume crown (624,600-725,400) – a gain of 16.1%. The market was up by 4.9%. UNIVERSITY OF NORTHWESTERN-ST.PAUL Christian Contemporary KTIS moved up to #5 with its best book since NOVEMBER (5.1-5.7). iHEARTMEDIA Country KEEY (K102) and CUMULUS Active Rock KXXR (93X) had been tied at #5. KEEY slipped to #7 (5.3-5.3) while KXXR dropped to a tie at #8 (5.3-5.0).

KSTP took control of the 25-54 demo by landing its largest share in over a year. Its two closest pursuers had down books. KFXN ended its two-book run at #1 as it dipped to #2 while KNOW stepped down to #3 with its lowest score since OCTOBER. It was tied with KXXR, which moved up from #4 despite a small loss. AUDACY Adult Hits KZJK (104.1 JACK FM) made its way up to #5 with its best performance since JULY. KQQL and iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KDWB had been an item at #5. However, both stations lost share and ended up at #6 and #9, respectively.

Last month KSTP was the runaway 18-34 leader with a double-digit share. The station was still in first place but descended from double-digit territory. KXXR was up to #2 as it rebounded from a down book and was about a half share off the lead. KTIS and KZJK had been seen together at #6. KTIS moved up to #3 with its best book in over a year while KZJK advanced to #4 with its highest score since JULY. KEEY dipped to #5 with a small loss. KFXN stepped down to #6 as it returned most of last month’s solid increase. KDWB fell from #2 to #7 with its lowest total since APRIL.

KSTP completed the demo sweep by capturing the 18-49 crown for the second straight survey. The station could not match last month’s double-digit bonanza but still led #2 KXXR – which was up slightly – by about a share. KFXN repeated at #3 but with its lowest score since DECEMBER. KZJK was up three slots to #4 with a solid gain while KTIS advanced from #9 to #5 with its best showing since SEPTEMBER. KNOW dropped three places to #7 and was tied with KEEY. KDWB fell from #5 to #9.

Thank you, again, for perusing this missive. The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. are currently celebrating our 30th anniversary serving the radio industry. Enjoy your beverage of choice with us and bookmark this site. We’ll be back again in a month to see what APRIL wrought.

