TRIPLE TIGERS RECORDS Promotions Coord. HOPE GARRISON has been promoted to Mgr. of Marketing and Promotion. She reports to SVP of Promotion KEVIN HERRING and VP of Marketing LAURA HOSTELLEY in this newly-created position, designed to be a bridge between the two departments. GARRISON has been with the label since 2018.

"As a promotion coordinator HOPE has no equal," said HERRING. "Her attention to detail, [and] ability to multi-task while handling every challenge thrown at her is amazing. I’m excited to continue to watch her grow in her new expanded role.”

"I am so excited to be working with HOPE in her new role,” said HOSTELLEY. “She has been an integral part of the team since she started, bringing creativity and tenacity in both the marketing and promotion world. As marketing and promotion continue to work closely together, her contribution in tying both together will bring great results for the TRIPLE TIGERS team and artists."

“This is a wonderful opportunity and I am thrilled to working with KEVIN and LAURA in this new capacity,” said GARRISON. “If this year has shown us anything it’s that marketing and promotion are working closer than ever. Without live shows, we have had to lean more on the digital marketing space to develop our artists for airplay purposes, and we don’t see that changing."

