How much progress has the radio industry made towards diversity? A panel moderated by iHEARTMEDIA EVP/Programming THEA MITCHEM at the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2021 on WEDNESDAY (4/21) aimed to find out where radio stands on building a diverse workforce and increasing inclusion.

iHEARTMEDIA Regional SVP/Programming and PRIDE RADIO GM DON PARKER pointed out the need for "a diverse team at the top" in an industry traditionally run by straight white males. RADIO ONE VP/Programming KASHON POWELL said radio should reflect the listeners. Syndicated host EDGAR "SHOBOY" SOTELO warned against treating diversity as "checking off the boxes" and watering down a host's personality, relating how he was once asked if he was being "too Hispanic" on the air (to which he responded, "Has anyone asked you if you're being too white on the air?").

PREMIERE NETWORKS EVP/Programming JENNIFER LEIMGRUBER added, "Inclusion necessitates the discomfort of those who have traditionally decided what's too Hispanic or what's too Black ... True inclusion and diversity is more about giving up the power to decide what's diverse. It's a shift in the bedrock of something."

Unconscious bias, PARKER said, is blocking diversity, especially among leadership. POWELL added that as executive levels diversify, "We have to be open. We have to allow those people of color, women, to educate, because a lot of people ... they're not aware."

"Fear," MITCHEM said, "is what stops the forward movement, right? It's the fear of being branded homophobic, being branded a racist, because they don't understand. So instead of seeking that knowledge, sometimes it feels like, 'We have A woman, we have A person of color, or we have someone who represents the LGBTQ [community] ... versus really having true understanding."

Despite talk from industry leaders about diversity, LEIMGRUBER called their words "a wish and a hope and a good intention until a concrete plan" is executed, and added, "There has to be a commitment to a number by a date or a percentage by a certain time frame or you keep swirling in this pool of good intentions, and they're genuine -- I'm not trying to diminish that -- but ... people have to be forced into an uncomfortable place to make change." LEIMGRUBER also noted the need to examine why, if nobody from an underrepresented group is qualified for a position, what training might be needed to change that and avoid continuing as a "self-perpetuating machine."

The panel also discussed how radio addressed social issues like the Black Lives Matter protests (PARKER pointing to how PRIDE RADIO related the issues to those facing LGBTQ+ listeners, and SOTELO advocating authenticity). The panel also discussed how to go about making companies more diverse. LEIMGRUBER raised the value of mentorship and not overlooking talent within the company. PARKER said that senior leadership needs to take the lead on identifying and reaching out to diverse talent, and that staff needs to say something if they see that things aren't right.

Other topics included the financial advantages of diversity, with millions of marketing dollars available, and what the industry can do to improve the situation. (Speak up, PARKER advised, while POWELL said management needs to open their minds and educate themselves.)

