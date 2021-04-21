Network Name Change

CUMULUS MEDIA is rebranding the WESTWOOD ONE PODCAST NETWORK as the CUMULUS PODCAST NETWORK, effective THURSDAY, MAY 6th.

WESTWOOD ONE Pres.and CUMULUS MEDIA EVP/Corporate Marketing SUZANNE GRIMES said, “Placing our podcasts under the CUMULUS umbrella allows us to offer our advertising partners easy access to the company’s full arsenal of digital products. This exciting expansion takes our fast-growing podcast network to the next level, as well as simplifies the buying process for agencies and brands, allowing our partners to seamlessly tap into the full power of our premium on-demand audio content.”

