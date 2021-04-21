Wells, left, and Davis (Photos: 117 Entertainment)

NASHVILLE-based publicity, marketing and artist development firm 117 ENTERTAINMENT has hired CASSIE WELLS as Label & Content Mgr. and JENTRY DAVIS as Publicity Mgr. They join company owner and Pres. ZACH FARNUM and Publicity Mgr. ERIN FLIGEL, who has been with the company since 2019. The company also has a new logo and website, and has opened a new collaborative and creative space in the 100 TAYLOR ARTS COLLECTIVE in NASHVILLE’S GERMANTOWN neighborhood.

DAVIS, the sister of Country artist/songwriters JORDAN and JACOB DAVIS, previously interned at 117, and is making her return to the company. WELLS previously was morning host at NASHVILLE’s eclectic “YoCo” radio station (WYCZ and translator W292FB), and PD at R&F COMMUNICATIONS WDKN/DICKSON, TN. She also hosts an eponymous podcast.

“A motivated and driven team is instrumental to our success in this era of ever-evolving strategies,” said FARNUM. “CASSIE and JENTRY add a new energy to our team and bring innovative ideas, unique experience and excitement. We are thrilled to have them as a part of the 117 family and helping us stay on the cutting edge of the industry. Our company is more collaborative than we’ve ever been.”

