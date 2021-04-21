Postponed To October

ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL has postponed it's MAY event to OCTOBER due to COVID-19 restrictions. Founder and CEO PASQUALE ROTELLO made the announcement on his INSTAGRAM account on TUESDAY (4/20) explaining the festival’s home of CLARK COUNTY passed a reopening plan requiring 60% of residents to be fully vaccinated before large-scale gatherings can take place. The event was scheduled to take place MAY 21st through 23rd at the LAS VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY.

ROTELLO said, “As we expected and were assured prior to announcing the festival for MAY, NEVADA state officials announced they would lift social distancing requirements as of MAY 1st, creating a path for EDC to happen with strict safety guidelines in place. We just had a meeting in LAS VEGAS this past FRIDAY with police, fire, medical, and other agencies involved with EDC to plan out details surrounding the event.”

He added, “Unfortunately, the rate at which people get vaccinated before EDC is out of our control. It might happen in time, it might not. Either way, we can’t take that risk.”

ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL will now take place OCTOBER 22nd through 24th. All tickets purchased for MAY will be honored for the new dates or customers can request to receive a refund. ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL had been trying to get the festival up and running for this spring, which would have made it the first major festival to take place since the pandemic, but local restrictions continue to be a challenge.

