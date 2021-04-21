Diversity Discussions

The FCC has released the agenda for its Tech and Communications Diversity Opportunity Symposium and Virtual Fair on next WEDNESDAY (4/28) noon-6:45p (ET).

Two panels will be held during the event, "Your Tax Dollars at Work: Government Programs and Initiatives" and "For We Have Promises to Keep: Private Sector Programs and Initiatives." The panels will be followed by a "Virtual Fair" 4-6:45p with one-on- one confidential consultations and individualized advice on supplier and vendor strategies, financial support, training, educational or consulting programs and initiatives, and mentoring, incubation or apprenticeship programs and initiatives.

Companies participating in the Virtual Fair include Accompanying Capital, AT&T, Beasley Media Group, LLC, Charter Communications, ComCAST CORPORATION, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA DEPARTMENT OF SMALL AND LOCAL BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT, INTELLIGENT WAVES, LLC, MINORITY BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT AGENCY (U.S. DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE), NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS LEADERSHIP FOUNDATION, NORTHERN VIRGINIA TECHNOLOGY COUNCIL, PAYPAL, T-MOBILE USA, INC., VERIZON, AND THE WIRELESS INFRASTRUCTURE ASSOCIATION.

See the entire agenda and instructions for registration and viewing by clicking here.

