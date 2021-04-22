First Ever Cannabis Convention April 26th - 29th

LUCK PRESENTS announced WEDNESDAY (4/21) the lineup for "Planting The Seed," the first annual CANNABIS Convention. The event will take place APRIL 26th - 29th and feature WILLIE NELSON (Founder of cannabis line WILLIE'S RESERVE) as the keynote speaker, and as well as STEVEN HAWKINS (US CANNABIS COUNCIL). The festival will also feature conversations with BETO O’ROURKE, TOMMY CHONG, SID MILLER (TX Commissioner), and more, with musical performances by MARCUS KING, DEVON GILFILIAN, AARON LEE TASJAN and more. The event will be hosted by NATHANIEL RATELIFF.



"Planting The Seed" will benefit HEADCOUNT's CANNABIS VOTER PROJECT, and is a multi-day virtual summit seeking to destigmatize, educate, and promote cannabis culture in an informative and entertaining way. During the summit, LUCK and fellow cannabis-advocate partners will showcase the cannabis plant through the lenses of history, science, entertainment and culture.

MATT BIZER, co-founder of LUCK PRESENTS said, “It was important to us in this first year event that we created a bi-partisan, stigma free conversation around cannabis in its many forms. We truly believe that WILLIE has been a unifier for so many in his years as both a cannabis activist and humanitarian. With WILLIE as our landlord we are able to set a stage and a platform for this conversation in a unique way here in TEXAS and throughout the country.”

