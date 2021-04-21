Mo Bounce

ALL ACCESS has learned that Radio Vet MO BOUNCE has exited afternoons on iHEARTMEDIA's Top 40 WHTZ (Z100)/NEW YORK. Originally hired to host nights on Z100 in SEPTEMBER of 2009, MO was promoted to afternoon drive in 2015. During his time there he conducted thousands of artist interviews and was part of the iHEART Custom Talent Group with daily syndicated voice-tracked shows on the CHRP, RCHR and CHRH formats for iHEART stations across the country. MO was also voice-over talent for many iHEART stations including the national voice for "The ELVIS DURAN Morning Show."

Mo said, “I am beyond thankful and blessed to have called Z100 NEW YORK, my radio home for nearly 12 years! How many years is that in radio/dog years? Like, a hundred?? Being born and raised in BROOKLYN, NY, this was always the dream as I traveled the country in my radio career in markets tiny to large. And I can confidently say... if you can make it HERE you can make it anywhere! I wish nothing but success for the mighty Z. The memories, the opportunities, the listeners... priceless! And broadcasting my show LIVE daily from home for over a year now, has really put life in perspective. I am hopeful and positive for the future.”

MO is currently exploring opportunities and also fully equipped to do LIVE or voice tracked shows from his home studio. He can be reached at mobounce@gmail.com . Follow him on TWITTER/INSTA/FACEBOOK @RadioMoBounce

