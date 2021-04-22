Hard 8/Working Group

NASHVILLE-based HARD 8/WORKING GROUP MANAGEMENT marked the two-year anniversary of their signing of TATE McRAE and the one year anniversary of the rising artist’s release of the hit single “You Broke Me First.” This marks a first for the artist, breaking the record for the longest climb to #1 by a female solo artist at 28 weeks. The track also surpasses over 1 billion streams worldwide and has been on the Hot 100 (peaking at #17; currently #21) longer than any other song released by a female in 2020 with 33 weeks.

Recalling how HARD 8/WORKING GROUP signed McRAE, Co-founder/CEO DIRK HEMSATH said, “In MARCH 2019, we went to ANAHEIM for a 'World of Dance' event at the HOUSE OF BLUES to see a then 15-year-old perform two songs. TATE did not have a music manager at the time so we all piled in a car and drove down to see her and meet her parents. She was already an established dancer at that point, but had been building a following with her music and had a song go viral before signing with RCA."

HARD 8/WORKING GROUP was formed by HEMSATH and his friend of 20 years, RICH EGAN, as a full service music management company based in NASHVILLE, that represent artists, music producers, and songwriters including McRAE, ALL TIME LOW, DAUGHTRY, HOBO JOHNSON and JAWBREAKER, among others.

