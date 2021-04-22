Acquired By Global Distributor Abramorama

Global Distributor ABRAMORAMA announced today they have acquired US distribution rights to ROCKFIELD: THE STUDIO ON THE FARM, the story of the first residential recording studio, told through forty plus years of behind-the-scenes archival footage of sessions for some of the greatest bands in rock history. ROCKFIELD: THE STUDIO ON THE FARM has played around the globe at festivals from SXSW to the WARSAW, ATHENS, REYKJAVIK and BARCELONA FILM FESTIVALS. The film will feature interviews and footage from artists like OZZY OSBOURNE, LIAM GALLAGHER, ROBERT PLANT, CHRIS MARTIN and more.

ABRAMORAMA will make the film available at www.rockfieldfilm.com as a Watch Now @ Home direct-to-consumer release prior to it being available on any other platform. Acquiring ROCKFIELD: THE STUDIO ON THE FARM continues ABRAMORAMA’s long-standing reign as the leading theatrical distributor for music driven documentaries. Recent releases include HERB ALPERT IS…, THE LIBRARY THAT DOLLY BUILT, and LONG LIVE ROCK…CELEBRATE THE CHAOS.

Director HANNAH BERRYMAN said, “In a way the film was about group dynamics, the intensity and ‘make or break’ nature of residential recording, something that with technology is on the wane. That intensity almost broke some bands, but it also produced tracks that have stood the test of time, and maybe you can hear everything that went on this isolated farm in that music, the pleasure and the pain.”

ABRAMORAMA’s CEO RICHARD ABRAMOWITZ and Head of MUSIC EVAN SAXON said, “ROCKFIELD has a special place in music history and HANNAH has created a delightful, insightful film full of great stories, great music and great fun. We feel lucky to be able to bring it out into the world.”

