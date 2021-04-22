Top: Aldean, Raab; Bottom: Reynolds

Country superstar JASON ALDEAN joined consultant JOEL RAAB and BEASLEY/CHARLOTTE OM and WSOC (COUNTRY 103.7) PD JOHN REYNOLDS for a session on the Country format at the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT TODAY (4/22), titled "What The Country Format Knows That Your Format Should Learn."

ALDEAN praised Country radio (and fans) for helping artists build careers rather than generating one-hit wonders. REYNOLDS added that the format has evolved in production and writing to make it a more mass-appeal format, and artists and labels continue to treat radio as critically important. "Everything's about relationships," ALDEAN agreed, adding that the accessibility of artists to radio and fans is unique to the format. REYNOLDS noted that some pop artists are accessible early in their careers before they either become less-accessible global stars or "one- or two-hit wonders."

Addressing Country's success in 18-34 and 18-49 demographics, REYNOLDS credited the music -- specifically "more pop-sounding songs" -- and suggested that young fans are open to seeing both a POST MALONE show and a JASON ALDEAN show. ALDEAN, agreed, saying, "This ain't your granddaddy's Country music," and pointed to a wave of new, young stars bringing in more young fans and different musical influences.

The discussion also covered the use of social media (ALDEAN having 3.5 million INSTAGRAM followers and a "love/hate relationship with social media," but crediting it with helping him get the word out about music and touring) and whether a splintering of the format is happening. REYNOLDS said that splintering is occurring on digital streaming platforms, and that radio should look at new and different versions of Country formats as a "great opportunity."

If you missed the session, summit registrants will have an opportunity to watch it on demand beginning MONDAY, APRIL 26th.

