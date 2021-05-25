Paige Neinaber

APTIVADA will join forces with PAIGE NIENABER and CPR PROMOTIONS to support radio stations across the globe participating in COVID Remembrance Day on TUESDAY, MAY 25, 2021. On COVID Remembrance Day, radio stations, clusters and groups will pause and engage with their audiences in remembering those who have been lost since the global Coronavirus pandemic hit in 2020.

APTIVADA will provide forms and templates to participating stations to help them compile and create local memorials to those people that lost their lives to COVID-19, using names and information supplied from their listeners.

APTIVADA Co-Founder CREIGHTON GREEN said, "At APTIVADA we are always looking for ways to recognize and support local communities and our front-line workers. This is an incredible opportunity to team up with radio stations and media companies to recognize and pay tribute to those that have given so much to keep us safe and selflessly take care of those in need. Many lives have been lost and these loved ones will never be forgotten. Hopefully, by providing our tools and services to help gather tribute submissions from across the nation, we can help make this event a success and put the spotlight on those that deserve it."

CPR Pres, PAIGE NIENABER said, “It’s heartening to see a company with such a high and positive profile in the industry take time to help stations work with their audiences to recognize and honor people affected by COVID, and to pay tribute to the heroes and the people we’ve lost."

