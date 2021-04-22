Baby Blue (Photo: Twitter)

PRETTY RICKY Rapper BABY BLUE, whose real name is DIAMOND BLUE SMITH, was shot during an apparent robbery late MONDAY (4/26) outside a DAVIE, FL bowling alley. He remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Police reports indicate two armed men attempted to steal a gold chain from BLUE and another man as they stood outside the bowling alley. During the robbery and scuffle, BLUE was shot in the shoulder.

NBC TV affiliate WTVJ (NBC 6)/MIAMI has more here.

