Leff, Snyder

CHICAGO radio veterans BILL LEFF and WENDY SNYDER are ending their "THE BILL AND WENDY SHOW" podcast for CUMULUS News-Talk WLS-A/CHICAGO, reports ROBERTFEDER.COM.

LEFF and SNYDER, formerly teamed at WLUP, WKQX, and WGN-A/CHICAGO, launched the podcast for WLS in 2020. LEFF has since taken on hosting duties for WEIGEL BROADCASTING's national MeTV network's cartoon block "TOON IN WITH ME."

