BIG LOUD RECORDS National Director of Radio Promotion KENNY JAY has departed the company, as his position has been eliminated. He joined BIG LOUD in the newly created role last JULY (NET NEWS 7/20/2020).

Prior to BIG LOUD, JAY served as (then) ENTERCOM Country WUSN (US99)/CHICAGO and Country KMNB (102.9 THE WOLF)/MINNEAPOLIS PD. Previous programming jobs in his 23-year radio career include Country KMPS/SEATTLE and its successor, AC KSWD, as well as WUBB/SAVANNAH, GA and WWQM/MADISON, WI.

JAY is open to talk about any possible roles in the music business or radio. He can be reached here, or on socials @kennyjayradio.

