LIVEXLIVE MEDIA is partnering with a women-led gaming lifestyle company, QUEENS GAMING COLLECTIVE, to develop content, starting with a slate of original series across LIVEXLIVE's platforms, including podcasts, audio content, VOD, pay-per-view, and merchandise based on QUEENS GAMING COLLECTIVE IP.

LIVEXLIVE STUDIO ONE Head of Programming/EVP ANDY VICK said, "I don't think there is a better way to competitively enter the gaming space than with the most underserved community of gamers - women. Our goal here is to create and launch new franchises that find their own place in pop culture. I have no doubt this partnership will yield incredible content and revenue opportunities. It's an honor to work alongside QUEENS' phenomenal executive team and their genre-defining roster of talent. We will be a force in underscoring how important women are to this explosive category in entertainment. Time to redefine what it means to be a woman in gaming."

"When we established this partnership, we knew we were working with the right team from the start," said QUEENS CEO ALISA JACOBS. "LIVEXLIVE has proven its commitment to expanding our brand with us in a way that provides organic integration, brand relationship development, and creative distribution of content across multiple platforms. We look forward to commencing production on our new content/shows and know that this opportunity will give greater voice and visibility to more female gamers."

"Despite its massive popularity among women, the gaming industry as a whole has been behind the ball as far as finding a way to bring female gamers to the forefront of branded content," said QUEENS Chairman JUSTIN J. GIANGRANDE. "We certainly have the talent and team who has worked diligently to change this and this partnership with LIVEXLIVE provides us with an incredible network to continue and lead in this fast-moving momentum in the space. We are more than delighted to be working with LIVEXLIVE."

