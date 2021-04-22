MTV Turns 40

GRAMMY MUSEUM® MISSISSIPPI in CLEVELAND, MS, celebrates MTV's 40th Anniversary with a special exhibit, "MTV Turns Forty: I Still Want My MTV," opening on FRIDAY, MAY 14th. MTV launched on AUGUST 1st, 1981, with the statement by JOHN LACK, “Ladies and gentlemen, rock and roll,” followed by the broadcast of the very first music video to air on TV, “Video Killed the Radio Star” by THE BUGGLES.

The MTV exhibit is the first major exhibition to be curated by the GRAMMY MUSEUM MISSISSIPPI, and it also celebrates the role of native MISSISSIPPIAN, BOB PITTMAN. He developed the concept and execution of MTV. The exhibit is sponsored in part by the MADDOX FOUNDATION. Exhibit partners include MTV and HARD ROCK INTERNATIONAL. Additional support is provided by corporate sponsors DITTYTV, ENTERGY, and MILLSAPS COLLEGE.

“I’m pleased and proud that my home state of MISSISSIPPI is hosting an exhibition to celebrate the 40th anniversary of MTV,” said iHEARTMEDIA, INC. Chair/CEO BOB PITTMAN. “MISSISSIPPI and MTV are two of the great formative influences in my life, and I’m delighted that they’re coming together for this anniversary celebration.”

“We are so thrilled to be marking this special moment in music history with an exhibit at our Museum,” said GRAMMY MUSEUM MISSISSIPPI Executive Director EMILY HAVENS. “What many may not know is MTV has deep roots here in MISSISSIPPI as one of its creators, BOB PITTMAN, is a native of JACKSON. This exhibit wouldn’t be happening if it weren’t for our late dear friend and first Chair of the GRAMMY MUSEUM MISSISSIPPI Board, LUCY JANOUSH. Before her passing in 2017, LUCY sketched out her idea for an exhibit that would celebrate 40 years of MTV. We are grateful to BOB PITTMAN, TOM PITTMAN, HARD ROCK INTERNATIONAL, and everyone at MTV for helping us bring LUCY’s idea to life.”

“MARGARET and DAN MADDOX believed that local museums were a great community asset that provides a unique opportunity to experience history,” said MADDOX FOUNDATION President ROBIN HURDLE. “MADDOX FOUNDATION is pleased to continue their legacy with our support of the I Still Want My MTV exhibit at GRAMMY MUSEUM MISSISSIPPI. MTV was such an innovative concept that revolutionized the music industry, and we’re excited about experiencing MTV’s magic through this interactive exhibit.”

Visit grammymuseumms.org, GRAMMY MUSEUM MISSISSIPPI on FACEBOOK, and follow @grammymuseumms on TWITTER and INSTAGRAM.

