Clive Davis (Photo: Ron Adar / Shutterstock.com)

Music industry legendary executive CLIVE DAVIS has set MAY 15th as the date for Part II of his virtual pre-GRAMMY party. Part I took place in JANUARY 2021 but Part II in FEBRUARY was postponed when DAVIS was diagnosed with BELL'S PALSY. DAVIS has since recovered from the nerve disorder.

The NEW YORK POST's PAGE 6 has reported that OPRAH WINFREY will appear at DAVIS' pre-GRAMMY party and pay tribute to TINA TURNER.

DAVIS' event will benefit the GRAMMY MUSEUM. PAGE 6 has more here.

