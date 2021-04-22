Tidwell

SUMMITMEDIA has hired veteran programmer LANCE TIDWELL as PD of Country WZZK and Hot AC WPYA (MIX 97.3)/BIRMINGHAM. He most recently was Dir./FM Programming for CUMULUS MEDIA DETROIT, where he oversaw Country WDRQ (NEW COUNTRY 93.1 FM) and Hot AC WDVD until his departure in FEBRUARY (NET NEWS 2/10). TIDWELL, who will also do afternoons at WZZK, succeeds CRAIG ALLEN, who departed the company.

“LANCE is one of the best programmers in the nation and I am thrilled to have him join our fantastic team,” said SUMMITMEDIA BIRMINGHAM Pres. JOHN WALKER. “He brings tremendous insight, skill, knowledge and forward-thinking, which makes him perfectly suited to lead these amazing brands and digital assets into the future.”

“LANCE’s multi-format experience, strategic foundation and ability to drive ratings is exactly what WZZK and WPYA need to go to the next level,” added SUMMITMEDIA EVP/Programming RANDY CHASE.

“I grew up in 90 minutes from BIRMINGHAM in ALEXANDER CITY, AL,” said TIDWELL. “I’m excited how SUMMITMEDIA is growing in the market and to join a top-notch team focused on the future.”

A veteran of more than 30 years in radio programming, TIDWELL joined CUMULUS in 2018, and previously was OM for TOWNSQUARE MEDIA’s cluster in FT. COLLINS, CO. He also previously managed programming CUMULUS’ seven-station cluster in KANSAS CITY, and held SVPP roles for iHEARTMEDIA and CITADEL BROADCASTING. Prior markets include TUCSON, AZ; SAN ANTONIO; HARTFORD, CT; SEATTLE; BOISE, ID; and MEMPHIS.

