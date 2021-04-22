Earth Day 2021

EARTH DAY 2021 marks the first anniversary of iHEARTMEDIA sustainability initiatives and its partnerships with NATIONAL ENVIRONMENTAL EDUCATION FOUNDATION (NEEF), BIG GREEN, THE AD COUNCIL, and U.S. FOREST SERVICE. For the past year, the company has committed nearly $5M worth of media. It has run thousands of PSAs highlighting valuable tips and information that promote insights about environmentally conscious actions.

The PSAs, developed in partnership with the NATIONAL ENVIRONMENTAL EDUCATION FOUNDATION (NEEF), were continually updated and aired throughout the year considering the impact of the pandemic as well as seasonal changes, and covered topics ranging from energy efficiency, optimal home heating, car mileage, and efficiency to recycling and sustainable shopping. All new PSAs were released this week for EARTH DAY, and are focused on cooking and eating sustainably, conserving water, reducing energy while working from home. Additionally, iHEARTRADIO EARTH provides listeners with information about virtual ways to explore the outdoors, including free guided tours of national parks, online workshops and more.

For EARTH DAY 2021, IHEART and BIG GREEN, a national nonprofit dedicated to creating healthy places where kids can learn and grow, are supporting the MILLION GARDENS MOVEMENT, a national effort partnership with MODERN FARMER to encourage one million people to grow their own produce. Through MAY 3rd, iHEARTMEDIA stations will air PSAs voiced by GRAMMY Award-winning musician and actress EVE about homegrown food. All the PSAs will drive listeners to MillionGardensMovement.org for fun, online lessons, advice, and resources to help communities and families grow more produce.

Since last SUMMER, IHEART, the AD COUNCIL, and the U.S. FOREST SERVICE have worked together to produce ENGLISH and SPANISH radio campaigns to encourage parents to connect with nature this SUMMER. The radio spots will connect parents and caregivers to nearby forests, parks, and trails through an interactive map at DiscoverTheForest.org or DescubreElBosque.org.

"We are so pleased to continue our partnership with iHEARTRADIO," said NEEF CEO/Pres. MERI-MARGARET DEOUDES. "I'm confident that the small, but powerful, actions we've created for iHEARTEARTH, coupled with the incredible reach of iHEARTRADIO, has helped listeners across the U.S. incorporate sustainability into their daily lives."

For more information, iHeartMedia.com.

