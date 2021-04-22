Kirk

Conservative commentator and SALEM RADIO NETWORK host CHARLIE KIRK has signed a multi-year renewal deal with the company for distribution by the SALEM PODCAST NETWORK of his "THE CHARLIE KIRK PODCAST." SALEM PODCAST NETWORK assumed sales duties for the podcast last NOVEMBER.

“I am thrilled and excited to extend our relationship with SALEM,” said KIRK, founder of conservative youth organization TURNING POINT USA. “SALEM has become a giant in conservative media and is the perfect partner for our team.”

