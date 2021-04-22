Novick

Documentarian LYNN NOVICK is the latest addition to DAN LE BATARD and JOHN SKIPPER's MEADOWLARK MEDIA, joining the new production company as a creative adviser.

NOVICK, an EMMY, PEABODY, and DUPONT award winner and colleague of KEN BURNS, said, “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with JOHN SKIPPER, DAN LE BATARD, GARY HOENIG and the MEADOWLARK team. I am inspired by their commitment to lifting up unheard voices and to telling authentic and nuanced untold stories. I have been fascinated by the power of sports to help us understand who we are ever since I was fortunate enough to co-produce KEN BURNS's nine part series, BASEBALL, early in my career, and I'm excited to help MEADOWLARK find new ways to explore our history through the revelatory lens of sports."

“We want to make special things that echo, and LYNN takes us to the very top of the food chain on storytelling,” said LE BATARD. “Her sculpting always reveals care and craftsmanship, no matter the degree of difficulty. Her touch is thorough, expert, artful. If I were a challenging story, I’d want to be in her care. Proud to have her on our team.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome LYNN to the team,” said SKIPPER. “She is one of the industry’s most-talented documentarians, known for her quality and range. We’re delighted to have her on board to help shape upcoming MEADOWLARK projects.”

